Erol Özvar kimdir, kaç yaşında?

İktisat ve İktisat tarihi profesörü olan Türk Tarihi'nin bilim kurulu üyeliğini yapan Erol Özvar kimdir ve kaç yaşındadır ?

Erol Özvar 1966 yılında İstanbul doğdu. 1989 yılında Marmara Üniversitesi İktisat Bölümü’nde lisans mezuniyetini tamamladı. Aynı üniversitede iktisat tarihi alanında yüksek lisans ve doktora yaptı.

EROL ÖZVAR'IN BİYOGRAFİSİ

Erol Özvar’ın Türkçe ve yabancı dillerde yayınlanmış çalışmaları içinde Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikane Uygulaması (İstanbul: Kitabevi Yayınları 2004) isimli kitabı, Garanti Bankası’na bağlı Osmanlı Bankası Arşivleri ve Araştırma Merkezi tarafından 2005 yılında kitap dalında en iyi eser ödülüne layık görüldü. Daha sonra Mehmet Genç ile birlikte Osmanlı bütçelerini yayına hazırladı.



Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (İstanbul: Garanti Bankası Osmanlı Bankası Arşivleri ve Araştırma Merkezi 2006) adıyla ve 2 cilt halinde yayınlanan bu eser, 2013 yılında Uluslararası Halil İnalcık Tarih Ödülü’ne layık bulundu. 2009-2012 tarihleri arasında Harvard Üniversitesi Orta Doğu Araştırmaları Merkezi’nde ve araştırma desteği kazandığı Harvard Hukuk Fakültesi İslam Hukuku Araştırmaları Programı’nda ziyaretçi öğretim üyesi olarak çalıştı.

Türk Tarih Kurumu’nun bilim kurulu üyeliği yaptı ve Uluslararası Türkiye’nin Sosyal ve Ekonomik Tarihi Birliği’nin idare kurulu üyesidir. Uluslararası iktisat tarihi kurumunun bilim kurulu üyesidir (Fondazione Istituto Internazionale di Storia Economica F. Datini-İtalya). İktisat Fakültesi’nde öğretim üyesi olan Erol Özvar evli ve üç çoçuk babasıdır.

AKADEMİK GÖREVLER:

2010- Professor of Economic History

2005-2010 Associate Professor, Economic History, Faculty of Economic and Administrative

Sciences, Marmara University

2000-2005 Assistant Professor, Economic History, Faculty of Economic and Administrative

Sciences, Marmara University

Misafir Öğretim Üyeliği:

2011-2012 Visiting Fellow, Center For Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University

2010-2011 Senior Fellow, Islamic Legal Studies Program, Harvard University

2009-2010 Visiting Fellow, Center For Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University



Ödüller ve Burslar:

2010-2011 Fellowship from Islamic Legal Studies Program, Harvard Law School

2004-2005 The Best Book Award with the book titled Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikâne

Uygulaması (Life-Term Tax Farming in the Ottoman Empire) in the Prize Competition for

Research on History of Banking and Finance jointly organized by Garanti Bank and The

Ottoman Bank Archives and Research Center

EĞİTİM:

1999 Ph.D., Economics, Economic History; Marmara University

1992 M.A., Economics, Economic History; Marmara University

1989 B.A., Economics, Marmara University

Tezler:

Ph.D Thesis

XVII. Yüzyılda Osmanlı Taşra Maliyesinde Değişim: Rum Hazine Defterdarlığından Tokat

Voyvodalığına Geçiş (A Change in the Provincial Finances in the Ottoman Empire in the 17th

century: The Transition to Voivodeship from Finance Office in Rum Province)

M.A. Thesis

Tarihsel Temelleri Açısından Marxist ve Neoklasik İktisat Okullarında Değer ve Bölüşüm

Problemi (Value and Income-Distribution Problems in Marxian and Neoclassical Schools

from a historical perspective)



EROL ÖZVAR'IN YAYINLARI

• Monografi ve Derlemeler

2008 Selçukludan Cumhuriyete Şehir Yönetimi, edited with Arif Bilgin, (Istanbul: Türk

Dünyası Belediyeler Birliği), (City Administration from Seljuqian Times to The Republic of

Turkey)

2006 Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler, two volumes, edited with Mehmet Genç,

(Istanbul: Garanti Bankası - Osmanlı Bankası Tarih Araştırmaları Merkezi)

(Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets)

2006 Türk Tarihçiliğinde Dört Sima: Halil İnalcık, Halil Sahillioğlu, Mehmet Genç ve İlber

Ortaylı (Four Turkish Historians: Halil Inalcik, Halil Sahillioglu, Mehmet Genc and İlber

Ortayli) (İstanbul: İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kültür A.Ş.)

2003 Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikâne Uygulaması, (Istanbul: Kitabevi Yayınları) (Life-Term

Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)•Dergilerde ve Derlemelerde Yayınlanan Makaleleri



2011 “Economic History in Turkey” in Where is Economic History Going? Methods and

Prospect, from the 13th to 18th centuries, (Prato: Fondazione Istıtuto Internazionale Di Storia

Economica F. Datini), pp. 79-104

2008 “Katip Çelebi’nin ‘Düstûru’l-Amel ...’ İsimli Risalesinde Devlet Maliyesine Dair

Gözlemleri,” (Katib Celebi’s Observation on State Finance during the Mid-Seventeenth

Century), Uluslararası Katip Çelebi Sempozyumu, (İstanbul: İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi),

pp. 183-201

2006 “Osmanlı Devletinde Bütçe Harcamaları (1509-1789),” (Butget Expenditures of the

Ottoman Empire, 1509-1789) in Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler, Vol.1,

(İstanbul:Garanti Bankası), pp. 197-236

2005 “A Change in the Provincial Finances of the Ottoman Empire in XVII.

Century:Transition from Defterdarlik to Voyvodalik in Diyarbekir,” IXth International

Congress of Economic and Social History of Turkey , Dubrovnik-Croatia, (Ankara: Türk

Tarih Kurumu),pp. 93-115

2003 “Servet ve Güvenlik Arasında Osmanlı Sultanı,” (Ottoman Sultan Between Security and

Wealth), Türklük Araştırmaları Dergisi, Number: 13-14, pp. 47-60

2003“Osmanlılar Zamanında Zeytinburnu,” (Zeytinburnu in Ottoman Period), Surların Öte

Yanı: Zeytinburnu, ed. by Burçak Evren, Istanbul, pp. 40-55

2002 “XVII. Yüzyılda Osmanlı Taşra Maliyesinde Değişim: Rum Eyaletinde Hazine

Defterdarlığından Tokat Voyvodalığına Geçiş,” (Financial Transformation in Provinces

of Ottoman Empire in the Seventeenth Century), XIII. Türk Tarih Kongresi, 4-8 October 1999,

(Ankara: Türk Tarih Kurumu)

2000 “Mehmet Genç: Belgeden Modele Uzanan Bir Portre,” (Mehmet Genç: An Economic

Historian), Doğu Batı Düşünce Dergisi, Number: 12, pp. 143-155

1999 “Osmanlı Tarihini Dönemlendirme Meselesi ve Osmanlı Nasihat Literatürü,” (The

Problem of Periodization of Ottoman History and Literature on the Mirrors for Princes),

Divan İlmi Araştırmalar , Number: 7/2, pp. 135-151

1999 “Rum Eyaletine ait Hicri 1043-44/Miladi 1634-35 Tarihli Bütçenin Tahlili,”(A Provincial

Butget of Rum dated 1634-35), Osmanlı, ed. by Güler Eren, Vol. 3, Ankara pp.150-57

• Ansiklopedilere ve Kaynak Kitaplara Katkılar:

2012 “Voyvoda,” Diyanet Islam Ansiklopedisi, (Istanbul: TDV Encyclopedia of Islam)

2009 “Tarhuncu Ahmed Paşa,” (Tarhuncu Ahmed Pasha), Diyanet Islam Ansiklopedisi,

(Istanbul: TDV Encyclopedia of Islam)

2009 “Osmanlılarda Mali Yapı,” (Finances in Ottoman Empire), Diyanet İslâm Ansiklopedisi,

(Istanbul: TDV Encyclopedia of Islam)

2009 “The Ottoman Fisc,” International Encyclopedia of the Ottoman Empire, eds. By Gabor

Agoston & Bruce Masters, (New York: Facts on File), , pp. 217-218

2009 “The Ottoman Budgets,” International Encyclopedia of the Ottoman Empire, eds. By

Gabor Agoston & Bruce Masters, (New York: Facts on File), pp. 96-99.

•Seçilmiş Çalıştay Sunumları:

2011 “Diversity and Accessible Capital Markets: Credit Transactions among Jews, Christians

and Muslims in the Ottoman society during the sixteenth century,” Christian-Jewish and

Muslim-Christian-Jewish Relations in the Field of Finance and Economy (12th-16th century

Europe, February 18-19, 2011, Harvard University

2009 “Of Archival Documents Concerning Labor Relations in Ottoman Empire in the 17th

and 18th centuries: A Short Assessment,” Fourth Workshop of the Global Collaboratory on

the History of Labour Relations, 1500-2000, March 12 to Saturday, March 14, 2009,International Institute

of Social History, Amsterdam, The Netherlands



• Davet Edildiği Konferanslar:

2012 “Fiscal Centralization and War,” joint with Haldun Evrenk, Micro Economics Theory

Lunch Workshop, Boston University, April 19, 2012

2012 “War as an incentive for fiscal centralization: bargaining between ruler and localpower

holders,” joint with Haldun Evrenk, Department of Economics, University of Connecticut,

April 13, 2012

2011 “Loans Contracts in the late sixteenth century Bursa,” Islamic Legal Studies

Program,Harvard Law School, March 10, 2011

2008 “State Finance in the Early Modern Ottoman Empire,” A Symposium on Finance,

Capital and State in the Ottoman Empire, December 3, 2008, Universitet Leiden,

TheNetherlands



2008 “A Fiscal Crisis of the Ottoman Empire in the Seventeenth Century?” XIth InternationalCongress of Economic and Social History of Turkey, Bilkent University-Turkey2005 “An Ottoman Budget dated back to the Reign of Bayezid II,” Xth International Congressof Economic and Social History of Turkey, Venice-Italy, 2005



• Üzerinde Çalışmakta Olduğu Kitaplar:

“Salam contracts in theory and practice in Islamic World 1400-1900”.

• Üzerinde Çalışmakta Olduğu Makaleler:

“How did the Ottoman central authorities deal with the issues arising from

‘salam’applications in 1700 to 1900?”

“Fiscal Centralization and War in the early modern era,” joint with Haldun Evrenk. “How did

the Ottoman state regulate capital markets, 1500-1900?”

• Kitap Çevirileri:

2001 R.G. Collingwood, Essays on the Philosophy of History, (Istanbul: Kitabevi), (From

English to Turkish)

• Kitap İncelemeleri:

2001 “Mehmet Genç, Osmanlı İmparatorluğunda Devlet ve Ekonomi,” The Turkish Studies

Association Bulletin, Indiana University Bloomington, Volume: 25, Number 1, pp. 143-155

• Seçilmiş Dergi Hakemlikleri:

Journal of Economic and Social History of the Orient

İstanbul Edebiyat Fakültesi Sosyoloji Dergisi

Bilig: Türk Dünyası Sosyal Bilimler Dergisi

İstanbul Üniversitesi İktisat Fakültesi Mecmuası



• Seçilmiş Atıflar:

2011 The Climate of Rebellion in the Early Modern Ottoman Empire, (Cambridge:Cambridge

University Press), the cited study: “Osmanlı Devletinde Bütçe Harcamaları (1509-

1789),”(Butget Expenditures of the Ottoman Empire, 1509-1789), Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar

veBütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I.

2011 The Economic and Social Roles of Janissaries in a 17th Century Ottoman City: The

Case of Istanbul, Gulay Yilmaz, McGill University, (Unpublished Ph.D Thesis), the study

cited: Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and

Budgets), Vol.I-II

2010 “Empires and warfare in east-central Europe, 1550-1750: the Ottoman-Habsburg rivalry

and military transformation”, Gabor Agoston, in European Warfare 1350-1750, ed. by Frank

Tallett and D.J.B. Trim, (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press), the study cited: Osmanlı

Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I-II

2010 “Ottoman military organization in south-eastern Europe, c. 1420-1720”, Rhoads

Murphey, in European Warfare 1350-1750, ed. by Frank Tallett and D.J.B. Trim, (Cambridge:

Cambridge University Press), the study cited: Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The

Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I-II

2009 An Ottoman Global Moment: War of Second Coalition in the Levant, Kahraman Sakul,

Georgetown University, (Unpublished Ph.D. Thesis), the study cited: Osmanlı Maliyesi:

Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I-II

2008 Empire of Difference: The Ottomans in Comparative Perspective, Karen Barkey,

(Cambridge: Cambridge University Press), the study cited: Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikane

Uygulaması (Life-Term Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)

2008 Intra-State Conflict As A Cause For Undertaxation and Underdevelopment, K. Kıvanç

Karaman, Stanford University, (Unpublished Doctoral Thesis), the study cited: Osmanlı

Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I-II

2007 Society and Politics in an Ottoman Town: Ayntab in the 17th Century, Hulya Canbakal,

Leiden-Boston: Brill, the study cited: Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikane Uygulaması (Life-Term

Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)

2006 “Practices of Tax Farming under the Ottoman Empire in Damascus Province”, Yasuhisa

Shimizu, in Tax Farm Register of Damascus Province in the Seventeenth Century, eds. by

Nagata Yuzo, Miura Toru and Shimizu Yasuhisa, (Tokyo: The Toyo Bunko) the study cited:

Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikane Uygulaması (Life-Term Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)

2004 “Institutional Change and the Longevity of the Ottoman Empire, 1500-1800,” Sevket

Pamuk, Journal of Interdisciplinary History, Vol: 35, Number: 2, the study cited: Osmanlı

Maliyesinde Malikane Uygulaması (Life-Term Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)



•Yönetilen Yüksek Lisans Tezleri:

İktisatta Teorinin İmkânı: C. Menger ile G. Schmoller Arasındaki Metodoloji Tartışması

(Methodenstreit between C. Menger and G. Schmoller), (M.A.), Fatih Ermiş, Department of

Economic History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University, İstanbul

1925-1938 Yılları Arası İngiliz Ticaret Odası Mecmuası, (M.A.), (Bulletins of British

Chamber of Trade in Istanbul in 1925-1938) Fahri Yasin Şener, Department of Economic

History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University, İstanbul

Çağdaş Türk İktisat Tarihi Araştırmalarında Üretim Tarzı Tartışmaları (Debates on Asian

Mode of Production and Feudalism in Turkey), (M.A.), Selda Aktaş, Department of

Economic History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University,İstanbul

Bir Galata Bankeri: Göçekoğlu Agop (An Galat Banker: Gocekoglu Agop) (M.A.), Melike

Oktay, Department of Economic History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University,

Istanbul

19. Yüzyılda Osmanlı Sosyal ve İktisadi Hayatında Kölelik, (Slavery in the Ottoman Social

and Economic Life in the nineteenth century,) (M.A.) Burçak Ersöz, Department of Economic

History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University, İstanbul

1609-1610 yılları Arasında Osmanlı Devleti’nin Merkezi Hazine Giderleri (Central

Expenditures of Ottoman Empire 1609-1610), (M.A.), Kadir Arslanboğa, Department of

Economic History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University, İstanbul



•Verdiği Lisansüstü Dersler:

History of Technology

Ottoman Economic History

Ottoman Paleography and Diplomatica I: Beginning Level

Ottoman Paleography and Diplomatica II: Advanced Level

Historiography I, II (the Ottoman Empire and Europe)

History of Economic Thought (Turkish and European)

Comparative Economic History

Verilen Lisans Dersleri:

Economic History

Comparative Economic History

History of Economic Systems and Doctrines

History of Economic Thoughts

•Üyelikler:

Executive Committee Member of the International Association of Social and Economic

History of Turkey.

Economic History Society, UK.

Platform for Turkish Economic History, Istanbul-Turkey.

•İlgi Alanları ve Devam Eden Araştırmalar:

Development of Capital Markets in Ottoman Empire, 1500-1900

Loan Contracts and Contract Enforceability in the Ottoman Legal Framework

Law and Economics

Merchant Families in Middle East

Property Rights in Ottoman Empire

Economic Growth in Islamic Countries

Unclaimed Inheritances in Ottoman Empire in 1500 to 1800

Early Modern Demographical Movements in Middle East