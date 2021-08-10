Erol Özvar kimdir, kaç yaşında?
İktisat ve İktisat tarihi profesörü olan Türk Tarihi'nin bilim kurulu üyeliğini yapan Erol Özvar kimdir ve kaç yaşındadır ?
Erol Özvar 1966 yılında İstanbul doğdu. 1989 yılında Marmara Üniversitesi İktisat Bölümü’nde lisans mezuniyetini tamamladı. Aynı üniversitede iktisat tarihi alanında yüksek lisans ve doktora yaptı.
EROL ÖZVAR'IN BİYOGRAFİSİ
Erol Özvar’ın Türkçe ve yabancı dillerde yayınlanmış çalışmaları içinde Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikane Uygulaması (İstanbul: Kitabevi Yayınları 2004) isimli kitabı, Garanti Bankası’na bağlı Osmanlı Bankası Arşivleri ve Araştırma Merkezi tarafından 2005 yılında kitap dalında en iyi eser ödülüne layık görüldü. Daha sonra Mehmet Genç ile birlikte Osmanlı bütçelerini yayına hazırladı.
Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (İstanbul: Garanti Bankası Osmanlı Bankası Arşivleri ve Araştırma Merkezi 2006) adıyla ve 2 cilt halinde yayınlanan bu eser, 2013 yılında Uluslararası Halil İnalcık Tarih Ödülü’ne layık bulundu. 2009-2012 tarihleri arasında Harvard Üniversitesi Orta Doğu Araştırmaları Merkezi’nde ve araştırma desteği kazandığı Harvard Hukuk Fakültesi İslam Hukuku Araştırmaları Programı’nda ziyaretçi öğretim üyesi olarak çalıştı.
Türk Tarih Kurumu’nun bilim kurulu üyeliği yaptı ve Uluslararası Türkiye’nin Sosyal ve Ekonomik Tarihi Birliği’nin idare kurulu üyesidir. Uluslararası iktisat tarihi kurumunun bilim kurulu üyesidir (Fondazione Istituto Internazionale di Storia Economica F. Datini-İtalya). İktisat Fakültesi’nde öğretim üyesi olan Erol Özvar evli ve üç çoçuk babasıdır.
AKADEMİK GÖREVLER:
2010- Professor of Economic History
2005-2010 Associate Professor, Economic History, Faculty of Economic and Administrative
Sciences, Marmara University
2000-2005 Assistant Professor, Economic History, Faculty of Economic and Administrative
Sciences, Marmara University
Misafir Öğretim Üyeliği:
2011-2012 Visiting Fellow, Center For Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University
2010-2011 Senior Fellow, Islamic Legal Studies Program, Harvard University
2009-2010 Visiting Fellow, Center For Middle Eastern Studies, Harvard University
Ödüller ve Burslar:
2010-2011 Fellowship from Islamic Legal Studies Program, Harvard Law School
2004-2005 The Best Book Award with the book titled Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikâne
Uygulaması (Life-Term Tax Farming in the Ottoman Empire) in the Prize Competition for
Research on History of Banking and Finance jointly organized by Garanti Bank and The
Ottoman Bank Archives and Research Center
EĞİTİM:
1999 Ph.D., Economics, Economic History; Marmara University
1992 M.A., Economics, Economic History; Marmara University
1989 B.A., Economics, Marmara University
Tezler:
Ph.D Thesis
XVII. Yüzyılda Osmanlı Taşra Maliyesinde Değişim: Rum Hazine Defterdarlığından Tokat
Voyvodalığına Geçiş (A Change in the Provincial Finances in the Ottoman Empire in the 17th
century: The Transition to Voivodeship from Finance Office in Rum Province)
M.A. Thesis
Tarihsel Temelleri Açısından Marxist ve Neoklasik İktisat Okullarında Değer ve Bölüşüm
Problemi (Value and Income-Distribution Problems in Marxian and Neoclassical Schools
from a historical perspective)
EROL ÖZVAR'IN YAYINLARI
• Monografi ve Derlemeler
2008 Selçukludan Cumhuriyete Şehir Yönetimi, edited with Arif Bilgin, (Istanbul: Türk
Dünyası Belediyeler Birliği), (City Administration from Seljuqian Times to The Republic of
Turkey)
2006 Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler, two volumes, edited with Mehmet Genç,
(Istanbul: Garanti Bankası - Osmanlı Bankası Tarih Araştırmaları Merkezi)
(Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets)
2006 Türk Tarihçiliğinde Dört Sima: Halil İnalcık, Halil Sahillioğlu, Mehmet Genç ve İlber
Ortaylı (Four Turkish Historians: Halil Inalcik, Halil Sahillioglu, Mehmet Genc and İlber
Ortayli) (İstanbul: İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi Kültür A.Ş.)
2003 Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikâne Uygulaması, (Istanbul: Kitabevi Yayınları) (Life-Term
Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)•Dergilerde ve Derlemelerde Yayınlanan Makaleleri
2011 “Economic History in Turkey” in Where is Economic History Going? Methods and
Prospect, from the 13th to 18th centuries, (Prato: Fondazione Istıtuto Internazionale Di Storia
Economica F. Datini), pp. 79-104
2008 “Katip Çelebi’nin ‘Düstûru’l-Amel ...’ İsimli Risalesinde Devlet Maliyesine Dair
Gözlemleri,” (Katib Celebi’s Observation on State Finance during the Mid-Seventeenth
Century), Uluslararası Katip Çelebi Sempozyumu, (İstanbul: İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyesi),
pp. 183-201
2006 “Osmanlı Devletinde Bütçe Harcamaları (1509-1789),” (Butget Expenditures of the
Ottoman Empire, 1509-1789) in Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler, Vol.1,
(İstanbul:Garanti Bankası), pp. 197-236
2005 “A Change in the Provincial Finances of the Ottoman Empire in XVII.
Century:Transition from Defterdarlik to Voyvodalik in Diyarbekir,” IXth International
Congress of Economic and Social History of Turkey , Dubrovnik-Croatia, (Ankara: Türk
Tarih Kurumu),pp. 93-115
2003 “Servet ve Güvenlik Arasında Osmanlı Sultanı,” (Ottoman Sultan Between Security and
Wealth), Türklük Araştırmaları Dergisi, Number: 13-14, pp. 47-60
2003“Osmanlılar Zamanında Zeytinburnu,” (Zeytinburnu in Ottoman Period), Surların Öte
Yanı: Zeytinburnu, ed. by Burçak Evren, Istanbul, pp. 40-55
2002 “XVII. Yüzyılda Osmanlı Taşra Maliyesinde Değişim: Rum Eyaletinde Hazine
Defterdarlığından Tokat Voyvodalığına Geçiş,” (Financial Transformation in Provinces
of Ottoman Empire in the Seventeenth Century), XIII. Türk Tarih Kongresi, 4-8 October 1999,
(Ankara: Türk Tarih Kurumu)
2000 “Mehmet Genç: Belgeden Modele Uzanan Bir Portre,” (Mehmet Genç: An Economic
Historian), Doğu Batı Düşünce Dergisi, Number: 12, pp. 143-155
1999 “Osmanlı Tarihini Dönemlendirme Meselesi ve Osmanlı Nasihat Literatürü,” (The
Problem of Periodization of Ottoman History and Literature on the Mirrors for Princes),
Divan İlmi Araştırmalar , Number: 7/2, pp. 135-151
1999 “Rum Eyaletine ait Hicri 1043-44/Miladi 1634-35 Tarihli Bütçenin Tahlili,”(A Provincial
Butget of Rum dated 1634-35), Osmanlı, ed. by Güler Eren, Vol. 3, Ankara pp.150-57
• Ansiklopedilere ve Kaynak Kitaplara Katkılar:
2012 “Voyvoda,” Diyanet Islam Ansiklopedisi, (Istanbul: TDV Encyclopedia of Islam)
2009 “Tarhuncu Ahmed Paşa,” (Tarhuncu Ahmed Pasha), Diyanet Islam Ansiklopedisi,
(Istanbul: TDV Encyclopedia of Islam)
2009 “Osmanlılarda Mali Yapı,” (Finances in Ottoman Empire), Diyanet İslâm Ansiklopedisi,
(Istanbul: TDV Encyclopedia of Islam)
2009 “The Ottoman Fisc,” International Encyclopedia of the Ottoman Empire, eds. By Gabor
Agoston & Bruce Masters, (New York: Facts on File), , pp. 217-218
2009 “The Ottoman Budgets,” International Encyclopedia of the Ottoman Empire, eds. By
Gabor Agoston & Bruce Masters, (New York: Facts on File), pp. 96-99.
•Seçilmiş Çalıştay Sunumları:
2011 “Diversity and Accessible Capital Markets: Credit Transactions among Jews, Christians
and Muslims in the Ottoman society during the sixteenth century,” Christian-Jewish and
Muslim-Christian-Jewish Relations in the Field of Finance and Economy (12th-16th century
Europe, February 18-19, 2011, Harvard University
2009 “Of Archival Documents Concerning Labor Relations in Ottoman Empire in the 17th
and 18th centuries: A Short Assessment,” Fourth Workshop of the Global Collaboratory on
the History of Labour Relations, 1500-2000, March 12 to Saturday, March 14, 2009,International Institute
of Social History, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
• Davet Edildiği Konferanslar:
2012 “Fiscal Centralization and War,” joint with Haldun Evrenk, Micro Economics Theory
Lunch Workshop, Boston University, April 19, 2012
2012 “War as an incentive for fiscal centralization: bargaining between ruler and localpower
holders,” joint with Haldun Evrenk, Department of Economics, University of Connecticut,
April 13, 2012
2011 “Loans Contracts in the late sixteenth century Bursa,” Islamic Legal Studies
Program,Harvard Law School, March 10, 2011
2008 “State Finance in the Early Modern Ottoman Empire,” A Symposium on Finance,
Capital and State in the Ottoman Empire, December 3, 2008, Universitet Leiden,
TheNetherlands
Congress of Economic and Social History of Turkey, Bilkent University-Turkey
2005 “An Ottoman Budget dated back to the Reign of Bayezid II,” Xth International Congress
of Economic and Social History of Turkey, Venice-Italy, 2005
• Üzerinde Çalışmakta Olduğu Kitaplar:
“Salam contracts in theory and practice in Islamic World 1400-1900”.
• Üzerinde Çalışmakta Olduğu Makaleler:
“How did the Ottoman central authorities deal with the issues arising from
‘salam’applications in 1700 to 1900?”
“Fiscal Centralization and War in the early modern era,” joint with Haldun Evrenk. “How did
the Ottoman state regulate capital markets, 1500-1900?”
• Kitap Çevirileri:
2001 R.G. Collingwood, Essays on the Philosophy of History, (Istanbul: Kitabevi), (From
English to Turkish)
• Kitap İncelemeleri:
2001 “Mehmet Genç, Osmanlı İmparatorluğunda Devlet ve Ekonomi,” The Turkish Studies
Association Bulletin, Indiana University Bloomington, Volume: 25, Number 1, pp. 143-155
• Seçilmiş Dergi Hakemlikleri:
Journal of Economic and Social History of the Orient
İstanbul Edebiyat Fakültesi Sosyoloji Dergisi
Bilig: Türk Dünyası Sosyal Bilimler Dergisi
İstanbul Üniversitesi İktisat Fakültesi Mecmuası
• Seçilmiş Atıflar:
2011 The Climate of Rebellion in the Early Modern Ottoman Empire, (Cambridge:Cambridge
University Press), the cited study: “Osmanlı Devletinde Bütçe Harcamaları (1509-
1789),”(Butget Expenditures of the Ottoman Empire, 1509-1789), Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar
veBütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I.
2011 The Economic and Social Roles of Janissaries in a 17th Century Ottoman City: The
Case of Istanbul, Gulay Yilmaz, McGill University, (Unpublished Ph.D Thesis), the study
cited: Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and
Budgets), Vol.I-II
2010 “Empires and warfare in east-central Europe, 1550-1750: the Ottoman-Habsburg rivalry
and military transformation”, Gabor Agoston, in European Warfare 1350-1750, ed. by Frank
Tallett and D.J.B. Trim, (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press), the study cited: Osmanlı
Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I-II
2010 “Ottoman military organization in south-eastern Europe, c. 1420-1720”, Rhoads
Murphey, in European Warfare 1350-1750, ed. by Frank Tallett and D.J.B. Trim, (Cambridge:
Cambridge University Press), the study cited: Osmanlı Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The
Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I-II
2009 An Ottoman Global Moment: War of Second Coalition in the Levant, Kahraman Sakul,
Georgetown University, (Unpublished Ph.D. Thesis), the study cited: Osmanlı Maliyesi:
Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I-II
2008 Empire of Difference: The Ottomans in Comparative Perspective, Karen Barkey,
(Cambridge: Cambridge University Press), the study cited: Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikane
Uygulaması (Life-Term Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)
2008 Intra-State Conflict As A Cause For Undertaxation and Underdevelopment, K. Kıvanç
Karaman, Stanford University, (Unpublished Doctoral Thesis), the study cited: Osmanlı
Maliyesi: Kurumlar ve Bütçeler (The Ottoman Finance: Institutions and Budgets), Vol. I-II
2007 Society and Politics in an Ottoman Town: Ayntab in the 17th Century, Hulya Canbakal,
Leiden-Boston: Brill, the study cited: Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikane Uygulaması (Life-Term
Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)
2006 “Practices of Tax Farming under the Ottoman Empire in Damascus Province”, Yasuhisa
Shimizu, in Tax Farm Register of Damascus Province in the Seventeenth Century, eds. by
Nagata Yuzo, Miura Toru and Shimizu Yasuhisa, (Tokyo: The Toyo Bunko) the study cited:
Osmanlı Maliyesinde Malikane Uygulaması (Life-Term Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)
2004 “Institutional Change and the Longevity of the Ottoman Empire, 1500-1800,” Sevket
Pamuk, Journal of Interdisciplinary History, Vol: 35, Number: 2, the study cited: Osmanlı
Maliyesinde Malikane Uygulaması (Life-Term Tax Farming in Ottoman Empire)
•Yönetilen Yüksek Lisans Tezleri:
İktisatta Teorinin İmkânı: C. Menger ile G. Schmoller Arasındaki Metodoloji Tartışması
(Methodenstreit between C. Menger and G. Schmoller), (M.A.), Fatih Ermiş, Department of
Economic History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University, İstanbul
1925-1938 Yılları Arası İngiliz Ticaret Odası Mecmuası, (M.A.), (Bulletins of British
Chamber of Trade in Istanbul in 1925-1938) Fahri Yasin Şener, Department of Economic
History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University, İstanbul
Çağdaş Türk İktisat Tarihi Araştırmalarında Üretim Tarzı Tartışmaları (Debates on Asian
Mode of Production and Feudalism in Turkey), (M.A.), Selda Aktaş, Department of
Economic History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University,İstanbul
Bir Galata Bankeri: Göçekoğlu Agop (An Galat Banker: Gocekoglu Agop) (M.A.), Melike
Oktay, Department of Economic History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University,
Istanbul
19. Yüzyılda Osmanlı Sosyal ve İktisadi Hayatında Kölelik, (Slavery in the Ottoman Social
and Economic Life in the nineteenth century,) (M.A.) Burçak Ersöz, Department of Economic
History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University, İstanbul
1609-1610 yılları Arasında Osmanlı Devleti’nin Merkezi Hazine Giderleri (Central
Expenditures of Ottoman Empire 1609-1610), (M.A.), Kadir Arslanboğa, Department of
Economic History, Institute of Social Sciences, Marmara University, İstanbul
•Verdiği Lisansüstü Dersler:
History of Technology
Ottoman Economic History
Ottoman Paleography and Diplomatica I: Beginning Level
Ottoman Paleography and Diplomatica II: Advanced Level
Historiography I, II (the Ottoman Empire and Europe)
History of Economic Thought (Turkish and European)
Comparative Economic History
Verilen Lisans Dersleri:
Economic History
Comparative Economic History
History of Economic Systems and Doctrines
History of Economic Thoughts
•Üyelikler:
Executive Committee Member of the International Association of Social and Economic
History of Turkey.
Economic History Society, UK.
Platform for Turkish Economic History, Istanbul-Turkey.
•İlgi Alanları ve Devam Eden Araştırmalar:
Development of Capital Markets in Ottoman Empire, 1500-1900
Loan Contracts and Contract Enforceability in the Ottoman Legal Framework
Law and Economics
Merchant Families in Middle East
Property Rights in Ottoman Empire
Economic Growth in Islamic Countries
Unclaimed Inheritances in Ottoman Empire in 1500 to 1800
Early Modern Demographical Movements in Middle East
|0